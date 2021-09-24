Advertisement

As we yesterday reported, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back at slamming Akshay Kumar. We shared how he recently made a tweet against Akshay, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar, calling them selfish. As per him, these aforementioned Bollywood celebs would fly out of India when anything big happens in the country. Now, in the latest tweet, Kamaal has targeted Akshay.

In the past, we have seen Kamaal taking a dig at Akshay over his Canadian citizenship. He never misses a chance to troll Akshay. Around the release of Bell Bottom too, Kamaal had badly trolled Akshay. Now, his latest tweet has a Google connection.

Advertisement

KRK tweets, “Before #TheBrandKRK campaign, google was calling him Indian actor and now google is calling him “Indian Canadian Actor”! This is the Jalwa and power of #DrKRK! I did, What entire Indian media was not able to do. Hum Jiske Peeche Lag Jaate Hain, Uski life Bana Dete Hain.”

Along with the tweet, he even shared a screenshot of Google results showing Akshay as an Indian-Canadian actor.

Before #TheBrandKRK campaign, google was calling him Indian actor and now google is calling him “Indian Canadian Actor”! This is the Jalwa and power of #DrKRK! I did, What entire Indian media was not able to do. Hum Jiske Peeche Lag Jaate Hain, Uski life Bana Dete Hain. pic.twitter.com/BgBA6U2EDh — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, in one of his old interviews, the Olympics gold medalist had expressed his desire to see Akshay Kumar or Randeep Hooda in his biopic. In reply, Akshay had said, “I would say Neeraj Chopra is a very good-looking guy. Agar mera koi biopic karega toh woh kar sakta hai,” as reported in The Quint.

After Akshay’s statement, KRK took a sarcastic dig at Akshay. He said he would love to see Neeraj Chopra playing Akshay in a biopic, as he hopes some mysterious questions will be answered. “Akshay Kumar said- #NeerajChopra should play my role in my biopic! Akki Bhai it’s a good idea. At least people Will come to know that why did you drop Indian nationality to become a Canadian. Aur aapne Canada main Kitna Maal Paar Kiya, Aur Kaise Kiya? I will watch first show bro!” Kamaal had tweeted.

Must Read: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Romantic Pose A Part Of Indian Sign Language Dictionary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube