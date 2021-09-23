Advertisement

Divya Agarwal turned out to be the lone wolf and bagged the winner title of Bigg Boss OTT. She witnessed a lot of roadblocks in the journey. From being unable to find a connection to friends continuously backstabbing her, it wasn’t a cakewalk. But the controversy that created the most noise was tiff with Karan Johar.

It was since the first Sunday Ka Vaar that Divya witnessed a huge blow. KJo accused her of bitching behind her best friend’s (Shamita Shetty) back. As a result, the entire house turned against her and isolated her. But week after week, we saw improvement in the host-contestant’s relationship.

Many Bigg Boss OTT contestants like Akshara Singh, Muskaan Jattana have felt that Karan Johar is a biased host. Asked about the same, Divya Agarwal exclusively told us, “I saw some things when I came out. Even my family and friends had that opinion because it was going around so much. For me, it’s a very basic human understanding. For example, I know you, so even in a crowd of 50-100 people, I will give you an eye.”

Divya Agarwal continued, “There is automatically some kind of importance that I would give to you over people that I have never seen or I have never met. Basically, he already had a mindset about some contestants and my job was to break that. Let’s accept the fact that yes, he knew her, it was all a very friendly reaction.”

She also revealed her last conversation with Karan Johar after he handed her the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. “I did not apologise, I told him ‘Whatever happened in the show, it was in the heat of the moment.’ Before I could complete it, he said, ‘Darling, you’ve done amazing. Really proud of you.’ So I was like ‘Okay, everything is justified now.’”

Do you think Karan Johar was a biased host? Let us know in the comment section below.

