The digital version of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT wrapped up recently, and Divya Agarwal emerged as the ultimate winner of the show. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal grabbed his chance to enter Bigg Boss 15 and he became the first official contestant of Salman Khan’s show. Now there are rumours that Nishant Bhat will also be entering the show along with Pratik as he’s also under quarantine in a Mumbai hotel.

Fans have been expecting that OTT winner Divya should be entering the big house but nothing has been confirmed, even in an interview the actress shared that she did receive any call from the makers.

According to reports by SpotboyE, Nishant Bhat will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house, the source told, “Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal both are in quarantine in the same hotel in Mumbai and will be making a grand entry in Bigg Boss 15 house with other contestants. The new contestants will also be going for their quarantine on September 21 and 23 respectively.”

For both the contestants, entering Salman Khan’s show was a dream and finally it’s getting true. However, makers haven’t confirmed Nishant’s entry but it’s going to be crazy if at all the choreographer enters the mad house.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been teasing fans with new promos every week, the ‘Jungle’ theme is also making everyone curious as the promos hints that it won’t be easy for the contestants to enter the main house and they have to go through some arduous tasks to secure their place to move forward in the show.

Apart from Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, actors like Mahika Sharma, Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Sanaya Irani, Amit Tandon, Simba Nagpal, Anusha Dandekar, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Tina Dutta, and Manav Gohil are speculated to enter Bigg Boss 15 and the Salman Khan hosted show will air from 2nd October on Colors channel.

