Today will be the last day for Bigg Boss OTT’s live streaming, as on Saturday one of the contestants will be taking the trophy home. Although Karan Johar show isn’t over yet, netizens are already craving for more and everyone has been speculating about the Bigg Boss 15 contestants. However many think Divya Agarwal might be the ultimate OTT winner and she’ll move to the next house, seems like that’s not the case anymore.

Rumours have it that Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been assured about their entry in the next house and Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh’s elimination was important in order to send B-Town stars in the Salman Khan’s show.

Now, according to The Real Khabri, makers feel Divya Agarwal isn’t giving ‘enough masala’ in Bigg Boss OTT, so she might not be eligible to enter Bigg Boss 15 house, the Khabri shared, “Chances of #DivyaAgarwal in #BiggBoss15 R very less as she don’t provide enough masala or Content. Reputation of #BBOTT will also be on stake if she wins #BiggBossOTT and looses #BiggBoss15. Makers won’t like to take this risk. Still lets see what happens, its just our prediction.”

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal might end up in the bigger house for providing content, and interestingly, the Khabri has also claimed that Zeeshan Khan and Urfi Javed have a higher chance to enter Salman Khan’s show.

“Expected #BiggBossOTT Contestants who could be seen in. #BiggBoss15 are #PratikSehajpal for being runnerUp and Content provider. #ZeeshanKhan, he was not eliminated on Public votes and #UrfiJaved as she was eliminated in the first week and didn’t get chance to show her game,” The Real Khabri wrote.

Recently, Neha Bhasin became the latest contestant to exit the house during the mid-week eviction on Wednesday. Contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were seen crying post her eviction.

Now actors like Barkha Bisht, Mahika Sharma, Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Sanaya Irani, Amit Tandon, Simba Nagpal, Anusha Dandekar, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Tina Dutta, and Manav Gohil are rumoured to enter Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

