Aashka Goradia is one of the most successful actors in the television world. After enjoying a great run in showbiz, the actress moved on to fulfill her dream as a beauty entrepreneur. Her brand Renée Cosmetics was born in 2018 and is already a huge success.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Aashka Goradia about the success, upcoming launches and much more! Check out excerpts from the conversation below:

How did you come up with the whole idea of building a brand like Renée Cosmetics?

As someone who loves playing and experimenting with different looks and make-up, owning my brand was something I always thought of- it was a dream that was brewing for a long time. I’ve always loved makeup and the power it holds in celebrating, empowering and liberating women. After a lot of support & encouragement from my friends, I finally put my dream of being a beauty entrepreneur in motion and that’s when RENÉE was born.

We’ve seen most celebrities like Tina Dattaa, Mouni Roy, Anushka Sen among others often rooting for Renée Cosmetics. What do you have to say about all the love and success?

I have been lucky to have found friends in my colleagues, who have been a major support in making my dream come alive. I am thankful to all, without whom we couldn’t have made the brand where it is now. And when it comes to our success, I couldn’t be more grateful. The love they have showered on the brand and me, and the appreciation they have had for our innovations has been a major motivator for the entire team.

The new launches are surely some of the most exciting ones. The best part is with products like Fab Face and Fab 5, a customer does not have to travel around with n number of products. How did y’all come up with the whole creation?

Renée Cosmetics has always stood for innovation and convenience. Our motive was to combine the daily needs of women into concise packaging and empower them with products that are both professional & affordable. We are always trying to read and analyze what our community, the modern woman needs, and we tailor-make the products accordingly. The immense love our community has showered to our innovations is our real success of reading, understanding and providing solutions.

Often prices seem to boost when a brand is associated with a celebrity. What is your take on that?

There is no doubt that having a celebrity onboard increases the trust that the consumer has in the brand. However, what really matters, in the long run, is how well you match and consistently deliver on the consumer’s expectations. When you work keeping your consumer at the top of your priority, is when I believe true loyalty & trust is built. This means keeping your products professional, and prices affordable. Everyone’s equal in the RENÉE Community. We focus on products that not only offer the best experience but also are easily available, usable and affordable.

Do you also plan to get into base makeup products? Like the foundation, concealer and other products?

Yes definitely. You have to wait & watch.

Have you tried Renée Cosmetics led by Aashka Goradia yet? Stay tuned for upcoming updates!

