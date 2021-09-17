Advertisement

Even as Bigg Boss OTT nears its finale, clearing the way for the television format to be hosted by Salman Khan, the latest news from the ‘house’ is that architect-actor Riteish Deshmukh, who was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’ with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, and his wife Genelia will share the spotlight with the host Karan Johar on Saturday, September 18.

And of course, after the eviction of Neha Bhasin, the five remaining contestants — Pratik Sehjpal, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty – are all working hard to look glamorous and raise the show’s oomph quotient.

Advertisement

If the show grapevine is to be believed, the Deshmukhs are likely to announce the winner (or winners), who will get an opportunity to move on to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 house.

Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot.

Once the winner is declared, all eyes are on Bigg Boss 15 contestant. Apart from the winner of Karan Johar show, list of probable contestants is already going viral on the internet.

Sanaya Irani, Nidhi Bhanushali, Neha Marda, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma are amongst others rumoured contestants!

Must Read: Mallika Sherawat Backs Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Case: “They Started Blaming, Manipulating Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube