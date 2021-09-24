Advertisement

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on Saturday, October 2 at 9:30 pm on Colors. While the excitement for television’s most controversial show is on an all time high, fans are super excited to know who will be the contestants this season. While we know Pratik Sehajpal is on the show, at last night’s press conference held at Pench Jungle Camp, Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.

In last night’s launch, hosted by former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Aarti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the duo revealed not one but four contestant names. As per their confession, the upcoming show will feature Bigg Boss OTT’s Shamita Shetty & Nishant Bhat as well as Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz. Read on for more.

At the Bigg Boss 15 launch last evening, Aarti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee introduced the media to the next 4 contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted show. While the first confirmed contestant on the show was Pratik Sehajpal – as during the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale he decided to opt out of the show to enter Bigg Boss 15, the next 4 include 2 BB OTT contestants and 2 new names.

While the ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestants revealed Shamita Shetty & Nishant Bhat will enter the house, the channel also shared videos of Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz revealing they are contestants too.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the show will see the contestants staying in a jungle and fighting for basic amenities before they enter the Bigg Boss house. According to reports, the housemates will be divided into three teams, led by ex-Bigg Boss contestants – Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan. Some of the other rumoured names making the round to join the show are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Neha Marda, Simba Nagpal, Nidhi Bhanushali, Tina Dutta and a couple more.

