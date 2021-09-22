Advertisement

Abhidnya Bhave is a very talented and versatile actress who is known for her projects in the Marathi television and movie industry. She is wildly known for her roles in Khulta Kali Khulena, Tula Pahate Re, and many more.

Koimoi got an opportunity to have an interview with Abhidnya Bhave where we got to know her point of view over the #BoycottPavitraRishta that’s been going around social media, her experience portraying her role, and much more. Here are the excerpts from the interview with the actress:

What’s your take on #BoycottPavitraRishta that was doing rounds on Twitter

“I believe people don’t understand things and randomly hashtags can be made but the artist who works for the project puts more than his hundred percent why this is not visible by these people like this is only the problem they have. I think people don’t know what does the project means to somebody like for me it means a lot there are a lot of people who are for the years and years for this to come up and you could not imagine the hard work of the artist like he puts all his efforts to do small roles in the show and this kind of hashtags are only used in entertainment industry why they don’t use in other industries like in other fields too lot of things happen but we don’t know about that. Now the fact is the entertainment industry is a soft target for such people like they know they’ll get limelight from this industry only they do anything to grab unwanted attention. And people should know what Pavitra Rishta meant to Sushant if you are doubting the brand then you are doubting Sushant too. Trollers should think once that what they are doing is wrong.” said Abhidnya Bhave

Apart from this we also got an insight into the role Abhidnya Bhave was going to play and whether there was any pressure on her to overcome the feats from season 1. The actress said that her role of Manjusha is Archana’s sister-in-law and is very possessive about her brother and husband. The actress also said that her character’s only wish is that Archana marries her brother. The actress feels that her role is not “intentionally” harassing Archana and that it has a purpose behind it which she is trying to portray.

Talking about the pressures she faced to overcome their season one’s performance the actress said, “Of course, there was. There was pressure on everybody of us because all the characters have been established so much for five years and look for someone else in their place becomes very difficult. We didn’t know how people would react to it but I think one good thing happened the original pavitra Rishta and pavitra Rishta 2.0 is different in a way where pavitra Rishta 2.0 is portraying this era because everything looked very real and new in a different way. There was more excitement than the pressure I would say and I think it has got received in a very correct way and I think every artist who was working in the series was very very happy with the response.”

When the actress was asked about her opinion on Shaheer Sheikh taking over late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s role the actress said that the Mahabharat actor has more than justified his part filling in for Sushant. The actress said that Shaheer was “mentally prepared himself for this role and we can say that after Sushant only Shaheer can play the role of Manav.” The actress also mentioned that she had the utmost respect for Shaheer for rocking the role and explained that in the end “every artist is known for his performance whether it be Sushant or Shaheer.” Continuing to compliment Shaheer the actress said, “I as an audience if I see the series I think there wouldn’t have been a better choice than Shaheer.”

When the actress was asked if she was here to stay for good, the actress replied affirmatively saying, “Yes, I am here to stay I have already aimed that I’ll do come back where I started from because it is very special for me.”

Abhidnya also added, “But I don’t know the situation didn’t come like that and Opportunity never came like that. I think so it was a good plan to bring me back to Hindi with such a popular show and I respect his plan even after nine years. Yes, I am here to stay now and God has also given me the opportunity.”

While concluding the interview, Abhidnya gave a very humble message to her fans saying, “I worked hard to come where I am right now and I know for a matter of fact I had a long way to go. I just want people to know that I am here to do good performances and to create some kind of awareness through my work and also I’ll entertain you all with good performance and I will make sure that I will put more and more effort into my performances so that you would love it.”

