Ankita Lokhande is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 opposite Shaheer Sheikh and the actor has stepped into Sushant Singh Rajput’s role of Manav in the show. The beauty shared a mushy picture with beau Vicky Jain on Instagram with a lovely caption and netizens are slamming her for the same and comparing her current love story to that of late actor Sushant. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ankita doesn’t shy away from showering love at her beau on social media and often shares pictures and videos with Vicky on Instagram.

Sharing the picture with Vicky Jain on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande captioned it, “Don’t underestimate the beauty of gods love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine. #truestory”.

As soon as Ankita Lokhande shared the pic with Vicky Jain with a mushy caption, her fans started speculating about their marriage with her Instagram post.

Take a look at their picture here:

That’s one lovely picture, we must say!

A section of social media wasn’t happy with Ankita Lokhande’s caption that she shared on Instagram with Vicky Jain and started slamming her and comparing her current love story with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s.

A user reacted to her Instagram picture caption and commented, “True story .. huh😂 toh sushant sir ke sath kia fake story tha ??” Another user commented, “She made a good drama when Sushant was dead he was left alone just because of her real love doesn’t require second lover only first Love memory is enough to spent for lifetime.” A third user commented, “Agr ye true lv h to sushant ke sath kya tha”.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande has been shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2 currently and often share videos and pictures from the sets of the same.

What are your thoughts on her picture with beau Vicky Jain? Tell us in the comments below.

