Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain keep giving us couple goals with their love-filled post and undue trust and support in each other. Today, as Vicky rings in his birthday, Ankita took to social media and shared a video from the late-night celebrations. While the highlight of the video is her surprising him with a gift, stay tuned till the end to see them shower love and affection on one another.

On his special day, we see the Pavitra Rishta actress gift her boyfriend Apple AirPods Max. These fantastic headphones cost almost Rs 60 thousand. Vicky’s reaction to receiving them is raw and is sure to put a smile on your face. Scroll below to check out her post and video.

Sharing the video of surprising Vicky Jain on his birthday, Ankita Lokhande captioned the post, “Your best years are ahead of you and your best is NOW with ME and I promise I will be there for you at life’s every up and down and the in-between. Happy birthday my man.”

The video shared by Ankita Lokhande see her dressed in a multi-coloured pyjama top stand with the Apple AirPods Max behind her back while Vicky Jain faces the opposite direction. As his family and friends present sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we see Vicky turn and be happily surprised seeing the gift his love brought him. The raw happiness is proof of the love they share. The video ends with the duo bestowing several kisses on each other. Check it out:

Several friends of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain took to the comments section and wished Vicky too. Happy birthday, Vicky.

