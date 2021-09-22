Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla took his last breath earlier this month and everyone still can’t believe he’s no more within us. The late actor’s friends and family have been sharing their special moments with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Meanwhile, post his death, Shukla’s look-alike Chandan Wilfreen has been going viral and lately, he was slammed by netizens for using the late actor’s name for his advantage.

Chandan who goes by the name Junior Sidharth gained a lot of attention by lip-syncing the actor’s dialogue and recreating some moments from Bigg Boss 13 house.

Recently, Chandan Wilfreen was trolled after many claimed he’s using Sidharth Shukla’s name and making a business out of his demise, however, he says that he does not pay attention. Talking to India Forums, Chandan says, “At this very moment, I feel very overwhelmed and a mix of emotions. Nobody can fulfil the loss and the gap of Mr. Sidharth Shukla. I have been a fan of him since the olden days when he appeared in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. When he came in Bigg Boss 13, he became my inspiration and my idol and that’s when I started doing his videos on TikTok.”

Sharing his views about, Chandan Wilfreen adds, “Well if you are asking about people, I don’t categorize people’s comments as positive or negative, however, I am getting mixed reactions, where people are very emotional, they take pictures with me and they give me blessings and ask me to keep going with what I do. I feel very nice when I hear that people are happy to see Sidharth’s video and that gives me more strength and a strong vibe to keep going.”

Chandan further added, “My account was hacked, it got disabled. I had to open a new account. When I was live in my new account for the first time, I was taken aback with the response and there was a family who was praying for me in live and supporting me which made me so emotional that I have saved the live in my new account. I do get some opposite reactions from some people, who think I want to replace or be Mr. Sidharth Shukla, or make a business out of his demise. For myself, and as Sidharth’s fan, I respect everybody’s views, and it doesn’t matter to me because my aim is unstoppable and it’s to keep Sidharth Shukla’s presence alive amongst us and doesn’t matter how much extent some people will go to, either hacking or reporting my account, I will keep idol Mr. Sidharth Shukla alive.”

Well, right from Shukla’s dressing sense and even Chandan Wilfreen’s fitness matches with the late actor, and it’s no doubt he’s a true fan of the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

