Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death came as a shock to his friends and family members. Many of his fans are still struggling to come to terms with his sudden death. Now his Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na co-star Aastha Chaudhary speaks about the star’s sudden demise.

Aastha had worked with Sidharth in 2008 Tv soap Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. The show ended in February 2009. However, the two have remained friends even after the show ended. In a conversation with a leading daily, she reveals how she was close to him.

Talking to Bombay Times, Aastha Chaudhary said, “I was quite close to Sidharth. In fact, during my second last conversation, I told him about my roka. He was very happy for me. In his inimitable style, he had told me, ‘Sahi hai. I am so happy for you. Ghar basa le.’ After that, I connected with him last on August 17. I am still grieving and yet to come to terms with this loss.”

Aastha, who was last seen in the TV show Kesari Nandan, had a Roka ceremony with Aditya Banerjee, a doctor by profession, on September 10 in his hometown, Allahabad. However, now she has opened up about why she has not shared any pictures of her Roka ceremony on social media.

Aastha Chaudhary said, “We had finalised the date in August after Aditya met my family. We decided to have our Roka ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, as there was no other date available. Unfortunately, I lost a very dear friend (Sidharth Shukla) on September 2, so we further toned down the ceremony. I didn’t post any pictures or speak about it earlier, as it didn’t feel right.”

Now the actress plans to have their wedding ceremony at the beginning of 2022. Talking about it, she said, “Though we have not finalised the date yet, we are looking at getting married in January or February.” She also spoke about her fiance Aditya Banerjee.

Aastha Chaudhary said, “We started talking and hit it off instantly. What attracted me to him was his kind, caring and grounded nature. He respects me and my opinion. He is sorted in life and has his priorities in place.”

