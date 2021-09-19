Advertisement

Divya Agarwal who recently won the Bigg Boss OTT season was previously known for her roles in the romantic ott series called Punch Beat. Recently the actress, along with her boyfriend Varun Sood, posted a video on her Instagram account, sharing one of her biggest moments with her fans.

The actress was on every newsletter and media outlet after winning the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT. Just a few hours after her victory the actress celebrated the moment with her close friends and boyfriend Varun Sood. This celebration was uploaded as a video on Instagram.

The video uploaded by Varun Sood showed him tightly hugging Divya Agarwal as she was cutting a cake. The couple was surrounded by Rannvijay Singha and some of their friends who arrived to celebrate Divya’s Bigg Boss OTT win. The fans of the celebrities have shared the video on their fan accounts, making it available for everyone.

After completing six weeks inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, the world saw Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat as the finalists of the show. In the winner’s announcement, Rakesh was the 1st to get eliminated. Pratik Sehajpal opted out of the winner’s race as he wanted to come back in Bigg Boss 15 making him the first-ever contestant for the show airing on October 2nd.

The podium standing for Bigg Boss OTT showed Nishant as the 1st runner-up while Shamita Shetty became the 2nd runner-up. Like every season, this season also saw the former participants attending the finale. Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Moose Jattana (whose real name is Muskaan Jattana), Akshara Singh, and Millind Gaba were all present.

Bigg Boss OTT began in August and went over 6 weeks on the online streaming platform Voot. The show was streamed 24/7, besides the edited everyday show that came out every evening at 7 pm.

There were many key highlights from the show including Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s romance, Neha Bhasin’s bond with Pratik Sehajpal, and many more. The war of words between Shamita and Divya Agarwal and Akshara Singh was also one such moment that had all the cameras pointing towards them.

