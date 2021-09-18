Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to witness its grand finale today. Fans are excited as we’ll finally get to know who’s the ultimate winner amongst Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt. Ex-contestant Akshara Singh has declared her winner(s) but also called Karan Johar a biased host. Read on for details!

A lot of noise was made when Karan targeted Divya Agarwal on the first Sunday Ka Vaar. Many felt it was his emotional side for Shamita Shetty that made him do the same. The filmmaker was even trolled for being a biased week on week as he referred to Shilpa Shetty’s sister as ‘darling’ multiple times and only let her speak what she wanted. He would often cut others when he wouldn’t want to listen to other opinions.

Recently, Muskaan Jattana exclusively opened up to us and called Karan Johar a biased host. She even said that he would only let Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty speak during his sessions. Now, Akshara Singh has a similar opinion!

Akshara Singh exclusively told us, “He is definitely biased for Shamita and has an emotional side to her which is very obvious. I hope that he gets a little more fair for sure.”

Asked what she thinks about Divya Agarwal being targeted by Karan Johar, she added, “I do think sometimes there are extreme opinions and only one person is unnecessarily dragged into things. I feel that Divya is an extremely strong contender and is eligible to win the show.”

Whom does Akshara Singh want to see as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT? “Divya Agarwal/ Pratik Sehajpal/ Nishant Bhatt,” she concluded.

