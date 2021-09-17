Advertisement

Television beauty Nia Sharma turns a year older today and we decided to celebrate it with one of the things the actress does well – give her trolls fitting replies. The actress, who has featured in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4, among others, is not someone new to the trolling space.

Be it the clothes she wears or the cakes she cut or even her s*xy dance moves, Nia has time and again been trolled on social media. And almost every time – if she decides not to ignore them – Ms Sharma has given netizens who troll her fitting, savage and sass-filled responses.

So today, as Nia Shamra turns 31, we bring you 5 times she won our hearts with her responses to trolls. Check them out!

Nia’s P*nis Cake

On Nia Sharma’s 30th birthday (last year), the actress was surprised by her friends with a p*nis shaped cake. This uniquely designed cake didn’t sit well with netizens and they trolled the actress, questioning her ethics and whatnot. The actress, on the other hand, then shared a video of herself dancing and indirectly reacted to the controversy by writing, “Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on. har din Birthday nahi aataaaaa (every day is not a birthday).”

However, in a later interview, the actress spoke at length about the trolling for the p*nis shaped cake and told IANS, “I use social media to distract myself from stressful situations. I like to use social media in a fun way. I don’t like to argue with people and get involved in baseless conversations. I try to learn from Instagram. I keep checking several pages from where I can learn something or the other. Be it a make-up related page or a hair styling page, I devote time on social media on these things rather than paying heed to unnecessary arguments.”

Backless Top AKA The One That Looks Like A Scarf

A couple of days before slamingSharing the video, that sees her dressed in a black backless top, Nia Sharma captioned it, “Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless” Adding the kind of comments netizens would use to troll her, the actress’ caption further read, “( ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you.. Fluck you very much⭐️”

2017 Dance Video

At the start of 2017, Nia Sharma had shared a dance video on her Instagram handle but her sexy moves didn’t go down well with several netizens. From calling her a ‘slut’ to saying she was ‘shameless’, they didn’t shy away from calling the actress a disgrace. However, Nia had one of the best responses to the negativity she reached.

When netizens trolled Nia Shamra for the dance video, the Jamai Raja actress posted another video, from a photoshoot, and captioned it, “Oops! Here’s one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I’ll post five more…Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video.! I got u job again!”

Blue Lipstick

Just the way you won’t like! pic.twitter.com/h8P4nvs8f5 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 30, 2017

For a Halloween party in 2017, Nia Sharma decided to go the unconventional way – it Halloween, duh! She dressed in a white ensemble and completed the look with a messy hair bun and hair falling on her face, a thin chain and blue lipstick. This shade didn’t sit well with her ‘fans’ who decided to take to social media and teach her a lesson or two on what colours suit her and not.

Responding to mean comments like, “Looked like you accidently swallowed ink pen” to “Looking so ugly” and “Worst make up ever,” Nia simply shared her look and captioned it “Just the way you won’t like!” Sassy right!

Being overrated & ugly

I have No PR team to this day babe! 🙋‍♀️😊 i’m a natural I guess. https://t.co/kJ7DcXTB9O — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) November 22, 2019

While most of the above are about things she does in her personal life, this troll took a dig at her professional one. In 2019, a Twitterati, while talking about Nia Sharma, tweeted, “One of the most overrated and ugliest so-called celebrity on Earth is #NiaSharma but full marks to her PR for making her so into news for no reason. In Mumbai Bhelpuri walas earns more than her.”

Quoting his tweet, the sassy lady wrote on the micro-blogging site, the actress wrote, “I have No PR team to this day babe! Happy woman raising one handSmiling face with smiling eyes i’m a natural I guess.”

During a recent interview, when a journalist asked Nia Sharma about facing endless criticism and trolls, the actress said, “Mostly, nothing good about my clothes is ever said, and I accept it. Attention ke liye and to be on the news I remove my clothes. Main 10 saal se attention hi le rahi hun, I have worked enough and I am famous enough, they need to understand my clothes are not my way of fetching attention or to stay in any news.” She added, “I like to dress up in a certain way, ab toh used to ho jana chahiye, mai toh nahi badal rahi hu.”

Happy Birthday, Nia Sharma!

