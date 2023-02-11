After bringing in 5.95 crores on Thursday, Pathaan held on well on Friday as well with 5.50 crores coming in. This was the need of the hour too for the film to grow further over the weekend and hence it’s good that there was no major drop per se. The Sidharth Anand directed film needed to stay over the 5 crores mark and that has happened indeed.

Now it’s time for the film to grow all over again. There is huge capacity available for the film, what with practically nothing else playing in theatres, be it from Bollywood, Hollywood or from south. As a matter of fact last 40 days have seen only one major Hindi film release in the form of Pathaan and there is just no other big film to have arrived which is rather surprising. It’s understandable that Shehzada decided to move ahead by a week but at least in the first fortnight of January something major could have arrived.

Nonetheless, with nothing else around it, the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has a lot going for it where it can attract more and more footfalls between Saturday and Sunday. Ideally, it should be aiming for 10 crores today though practically speaking, 8-9 crores will come in for sure with a double digit score calling on Sunday. The action thriller has accumulated 464.40 crores so far and will cross 485 crores at the box office by the time the weekend is through.

