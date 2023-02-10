Pathaan Box Office Day 17 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer action thriller turned out to be a sensational and historic success at the box office not just in India but overseas as well. The film was released amidst a lot of buzz and controversies.

Siddharth Anand’s action thriller already crossed the 450 crore mark this week surpassing the lifetime collection of several films like Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many more. Now the film is all set to enter the 500-crore club at the domestic box office.

After two weeks of the historical run, Pathaan’s weekday collection is seemingly gradually diminishing, but the film will evidently pull large crowds over the weekend. Thus far, the actioner starring Shah Rukh Khan has grossed 458.90 crores including the dubbed versions that account for 16.20 crores. If early estimates are to go by, the film will generate around Rs 5-6 crore on day 16. When it comes to grand total of Siddharth Anand’s directorial, it would be around Rs 463.90-464.90 crores

The film by Siddharth Anand is also gaining a lot of traction in the international market. Needless to say, the film has shattered the box office and will continue to dominate the box office for next few days as well.

Interestingly, some miscreants on social media send him how his movies are doing, including the ones he produced and the ones he acted in. This reminds us of King Khan’s savage reply to all the users during his AIB interview, “Guys, girls and everybody, please don’t send me collections of films. I make films. I know the collections. This is the business I’m in.” Shah Rukh Khan further said, “I produce and distribute films. What the film is doing on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday… inflated, deflated, I know. People send me figures. Fools!”

