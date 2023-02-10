Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan, which was released on January 25th, is breaking all the box office records since opening day. The film was released amidst controversies. Some netizens even called for a boycott of the films. Despite this, the film has been ringing the cash registers at the ticket windows.

As Siddharth Anand’s film continues to draw audiences in huge numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently lauded how the film turned out to be a huge blockbuster in Jammu and Kashmir. The PM pointed out how Cinema halls in Srinagar are running housefull after decades.

After Srinagar, now ‘Pathan’ reached Rajasthan. A circular issued by Rajasthan Police Academy is now going viral on social media wherein, the screening for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is to be held on 11 and 12 February for police personnel. Rajasthan Police Academy official also confirmed about the viral circular to The Lallantop and revealed that as many as three screenings of the actioner have been arranged.

The official also cleared the motive behind the screening of Siddharth Anand‘s film at the academy. The report quoted the official as saying, “Several films have been shown in the past. ‘Pathan’ is a good film and it is being shown for entertainment purposes only.”

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is not only ringing the cash registers at the domestic box office but also gaining huge traction in the international market as well. In the original Hindi language, the film became the most successful Bollywood film ever worldwide so far after Dangal.

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who collaborates with Deepika Padukone’s onscreen character to combat a terror threat posed by agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham. Salman Khan also makes an appearance as Tiger in the film. The story takes place in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

