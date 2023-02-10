SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been making India proud on a global level with the kind of appreciation it is getting, be it critical acclaim from western media or a nomination at Oscars 2023. Now, the latest we hear about the film is that a re-release is being planned in several overseas circuits. Will it help in going past the worldwide box office of KGF Chapter 2? Let’s discuss it below!

It is being said that ever since the magnum opus started drawing attention in the west, the makers were planning a re-release as it could benefit the film. For the unversed, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is amongst the four Indian grossers to earn over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office. Before its release in Japan, it made 1144 crores gross.

Now, if reports are to be believed, RRR will be re-releasing in North America and several other territories in overseas and an official announcement is awaited on the same. Including Japan collections, the magnum opus stands at a whopping 1194 crores gross. If re-released, there is a high chance that it might surpass KGF Chapter 2’s 1230 crores as the gap is just 36 crores.

Meanwhile, after registering a historic win at Golden Globes, RRR’s Naatu Naatu got recently nominated in the Oscars’ Best Original Song category. Talking about the same with Deadline, music composer MM Keeravani said, “It feels great.” He also expressed that the Oscars are best as “they involve the dreams of artists from all over the world; which is not a joke”.

“It takes a great deal of effort and credibility. That’s why the Oscars are the Oscars. That is why we respect and value them very much. And I’m very proud to be nominated for the first time from (South) Asia in this music category. I’m thrilled,” he added further.

