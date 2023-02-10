Pathaan Box Office: What an impressive comeback Shah Rukh Khan has made on the big screens. His association with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for Siddharth Anand’s action spectacle was of course expected to be a huge deal. But the fact that the film worked so well despite boycott trends and continues to break records is a humungous feat achieved in itself. Scroll below as we give you an update on the overseas scenario that has left behind biggies like RRR, Dangal, Padmaavat and others.

As far as the box office updates are concerned, this Shah Rukh Khan starrer has garnered 877 crores gross worldwide. It has gone past the 500 crore club with its Indian gross collections of 544 crores. The remaining 333 crores are contributions from the overseas market. UAE, Australia, USA are some of the most favourable regions in the international pool.

If an update by trade analyst Nishit Shaw is to be believed, Pathaan has turned out to be the second highest Indian grosser at the North American box office. The film has made a total sum of $14.85 million and gone past the lifetime earnings of RRR ($14.80 million). It is currently ranked 2nd on the list. Dangal ($12.391 million) and Padmaavat ($12.17million) are the bottom two in the top 5 list.

But can you guess who conquers the throne? It is Baahubali 2 with whopping collections of $20.19 million. With Pathaan earning such huge numbers in the first 15 days, there are chances that the film could surpass these collections with its lifetime earnings. Whether that happens or not is something only time will tell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

