Pathaan Box Office Day 16 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan led actioner continues to amaze us with its spectacular run at the box office since the opening day. The action thriller already crossed the 400 crore mark last week and it is now all set to enter the 500 crore club at the domestic box office.

Siddharth Anand’s film is also gaining huge traction in the international market. In the original Hindi language, the film became the most successful Bollywood film ever worldwide.

Pathaan earned 6.75 crores on Wednesday, or day 15. Despite the fact that the weekday collection appears to be gradually diminishing, the movie is more likely to pull in big bucks on the weekend. Thus far, the actioner starring Shah Rukh Khan has grossed 452.95 crores including the dubbed versions that account for 16.20 crores. If early estimates are to go by, the film will generate around Rs 6-6.50 crore on day 16.

When it comes to grand total of Siddharth Anand directorial, it would be around Rs 458.95-459.45 crores thereby surpassing the lifetime box office collections of a slew of films like Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2 to name a few. Now Pathaan would be aiming to go past Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which is recorded at 500 crores in India come this weekend.

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who collaborates with Deepika Padukone’s onscreen character to combat a terror threat posed by agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham. Salman Khan also makes an appearance as Tiger in the film. The story takes place in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

