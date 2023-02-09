Pathaan is now officially the second highest grossing Hindi film ever. While across all languages, including the south versions, it had already gone past the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 a couple of days back, now even in the standalone Hindi version it has accomplished this feat. This is a big deal indeed as now in just 15 days it has gone past this major milestone and there is so much more yet to come.

On Wednesday, the film collected 6.75 crores more and that has pushed the overall total to 452.95 crores. Out of this, while the dubbed versions have contributed 16.20 crores, the Hindi version alone accounts for 436.75 crores. As a result it has gone past the 434.70 crores lifetime of the Yash starrer and that’s simply terrific.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final frontier for the Sidharth Anand-directed action thriller Pathaan is the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion which had netted 511 crores in its lifetime run. While across all the languages Pathaan would comfortably go past that mark, it would be interesting to see how it keeps the pace on to achieve this feat from just the Hindi version as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box-office updates on Pathaan, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Led Actioner Crosses 100 Crores In PVR Chain Alone, Beats KGF Chapter 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News