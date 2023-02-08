Amid the dominance of none other than Rajinikanth in the Tamil film industry, we saw a rise of two superstars in the form of Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith. Over the years, both stars have built their cult base among the Tamil audience. Today, we’ll be talking about the Thunivu actor’s hold at the worldwide box office by taking a look at his top 5 grossers.

Both Ajith and Vijay make headlines due to the hardcore rivalry between their respective fan bases. A very recent example is of the Varisu vs Thunivu clash that happened at the box office. Both films were released on the lucrative occasion of Pongal. The situation was so tense among fans that the police had to take control of the situation in Chennai on the very first day of release.

Such a crazy fan following has helped Ajith Kumar to maintain a strong grip at the worldwide box office and even his Thunivu has managed to hit the 200 crore mark, becoming his second film to do so. In fact, it is on its way to becoming his highest-grossing film ever by surpassing the lifetime of Viswasam (205 crores gross).

Take a look at Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Viswasam (2019) – 205 crores Thunivu (2023) – 200.14 crores (still running) Vivegam (2017) – 166 crores Valimai (2022) – 165 crores Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) – 126.80 crores

(please note, the collection is in gross)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

