Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has done terrific business at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. The film is raking in some solid numbers from both the domestic market and overseas. It has already crossed the mark of 200 crores globally and has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajith Kumar‘s Valimai. Keep reading to know more.

The magnum opus started off with a bumper opening by making over 80 crores globally. PS 1, despite receiving highly mixed reviews, managed to stay strong and witness a jump again on Sunday. In the first 3 days, it hit the double century. It has started a record-breaking spree and is on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil history.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has accumulated 201 crores* gross in the first 3 days. It crossed Valimai’s worldwide lifetime of 168 crores gross. Today, PS 1 will be surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast (218 crores gross), which is another highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. Not just that, it is on its way to surpass Vikram’s 400 crore+ global collections to become the highest Kollywood grosser of the year.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is a story that is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan. Called by Mani Ratnam his dream project, PS 1 features a host of top stars including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

