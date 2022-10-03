Vikram Vedha Box Office (Worldwide): Packs A Good Opening Weekend With Constant Growth!

Having booked a good advance booking and ticket sales across the nation, the rage of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan Starrer Vikram Vedha is consistently bagging good numbers at the box office. Keep reading to know more.

After a long wait, VV has finally been released in the theaters and has truly taken over the box office with its collections. Looking at the growth of the film it has collected 65 crores worldwide on its first-weekend which is constantly rising with every coming every day.

Moreover, Vikram Vedha has been registering constant growth from its first day all across the nation which was just exponential on the second day with approx 200% growth in multiple cities from Jodhpur, Indore, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Having seen such a phenomenal growth of the film, it would be exciting to see how the film will set more examples of its success in the coming days.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

