Though there were fireworks galore for Brahmastra in the first three weekends, things were just about fair for the biggie in the fourth weekend. This was also on the expected lines since the film has covered a greater part of its journey already and now it’s the residual footfalls that are coming in. The first weekend was as it is huge as positive word of mouth spread like wildfire and the aftereffects were seen in the second weekend too. The third weekend could have slowed down a bit but then National Cinema Day buoyed footfalls in a big way.

No wonder, Brahmastra behaved on the fourth weekend as most of the other films would do as well in regular circumstances. On Sunday, Brahmastra collected 2 crores* more, as a result of which the weekend number has stayed over the 4 crores mark.

The total so far for the film is 259.50 crores* (across all languages) and now it has to be seen where Monday land up after Friday’s collections of 0.75 crores.

A 275 crores lifetime is not yet ruled out for Brahmastra though it would be very difficult to reach there. The issue is not as much about competition or the lack of it but the fact that the target audience for the film is almost exhausted, which means even though collections would still trickle in till the arrival of Ram Setu and Thank God on Diwali, there won’t be a major advantage of no event film releasing over next three weeks.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited. (All collections are as per production and distribution sources.)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

