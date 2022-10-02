After having a one-off day on Friday when the collections went below the 1 crore mark for the first time in its 22-day run, it was back to playing in the crore territory for Brahmastra. The film had collected 0.75 crores* on its fourth Friday but then went back to attracting far better footfalls on Saturday when 1.25 crores* came in.

The collections were bound to increase since it’s a set film with a ready audience base for itself which is yet to catch it in theatres. However, with Vikram Vedha also not quite setting the box office on fire, it became a comfortable second choice for the audiences.

The good thing is that the film is still seeing a bit of promotion happening for itself with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt making appearances, and as a result, Brahmastra is seeing a constant buzz going for itself.

Brahmastra has now collected 257.50 crores* (across all languages) and though 260 crores mark won’t be reached by the end of the weekend, it would still come close to it before the weekday kick-start. Yet again, a dip would be seen on Monday and Tuesday, as has the trend been, but on Dussehra one can expect a good jump with the collections going past the 1 crore mark all over again.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources. Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

