Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved Bollywood stars in Indian cinema. In terms of audience size and income, the superstar is often described as one of the most successful actors in the world. Despite his achievements, the actor’s humble and gentlemanly nature is something everyone talks about. SS Rajamouli too was once bowled over by his nature.

Back when the Telugu filmmaker’s flick Eaga was released in 2012, the film was a huge hit at the box office and was later released in Hindi as Makkhi. At that time, many did not understand the importance of a South remake in Hindi. It was SRK who extended support to the Telugu filmmaker.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and praised Makkhi as an ‘awesomely original and fun film’. He further mentioned that the movie is a ‘must watch’ with kids. King Khan’s old tweet has now resurfaced and is going viral on social media.

SRK wrote, “Makkhi (eega) the fly. Awesomely original & fun film by Rajamouli releasing on 12th oct. must watch with kids.all the best raja &team.”

Makkhi (eega) the fly. Awesomely original & fun film by Rajamouli releasing on 12th oct. must watch with kids.all the best raja&team. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 6, 2012

Reacting to the same, SS Rajamouli thanked Shah Rukh Khan for offering his help and praising his film Makkhi. The RRR director said, “Thank You @iamsrk the king khan. Offering your help for a complete stranger like me and tweeting about #makkhi shows ur greatness. honoured!”

thank you @iamsrk the king khan. Offering your help for a complete stranger like me and tweeting about #makkhi shows ur greatness. honoured! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 6, 2012

SS Rajamouli went on to describe how SRK revealed to him that he will be watching the movie with his son. He wrote, “felt very happy when Shahrukh told me his son wanted to see #makkhi badly and they are going watch it together.”

felt very happy when shahrukh told me his son wanted to see #makkhi badly and they are going watch it together. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 6, 2012

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Aanand’s Pathaan, Jawan with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his kitty. Rajamouli recently announced that he is making a movie with Mahesh Babu.

