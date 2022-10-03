Top Gun Maverick has done remarkably well at the box office, and the Tom Cruise starrer is still churning in, even though it has been four months since its release. The movie was released on 27 May to an outstanding opening weekend. It broke several records upon its release.

The film became Cruise’s biggest opener and topped the Memorial Day weekend charts. Since then, it has been growing fast and steadily at the box office. Only in the past week weeks has the collection gone below a million. Despite that, the sequel has been able to create a record.

According to Deadline, Top Gun Maverick’s run has continued this weekend as well, despite many new movies coming in. Be it Thor: Love and Thunder and Jurassic World Dominion, the Tom Cruise starrer didn’t manage to knock it off the Top 10 list domestically (North America).

Even four months since its release, Top Gun Maverick has ranged in that list. Currently, the movie has made $1,476 billion at the global box office. This consists of $713 million in North America and another $762 million overseas. When it comes to its domestic box office numbers, it is the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

It seems like the record may stay intact as even its biggest competitor, Avatar 2, is predicted to earn way less than that. As per the reports, the early stateside projections of the James Cameron starrer state that the movie will only make $650 million in its entirety.

However, Top Gun Maverick’s juice is almost finished now. The Tom Cruise starrer is running on fumes. But it is okay as the film has already done its job and a lot more than that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

