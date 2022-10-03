SS Rajamouli’s RRR – starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead alongside Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, is still raking in the moolah. Originally released in March, the film was recently re-released in the US as part of the ongoing Beyond Fest and the amount it earned from a single screening isn’t just humongous but completely impressive.

The SS Rajamouli directorial, which grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run has been receiving love across the globe for its action sequences, acting, and storyline. The film made the West its fan base upon its release on Netflix and the same love has been noticeable upon its release in theatres there.

As reported by Hindustan Times, RRR was re-released across cities in the US as part of the Beyond Fest and has been collecting good amounts at the ticket counters. As per their report, on Saturday, the SS Rajamouli film was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre and received a thunderous response. According to it, the film had a single showing at the 932-seater TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and collected $21,000 – approximately ₹17,09,000, from the show.

A Deadline report further revealed that the 932 seats in the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles were sold out in 20 minutes. Having earned $21,000 from the single show, the SS Rajamouli directorial’s cumulative box-office earnings from its re-release now stands at $2,21,156. Now aren’t those impressive numbers for RRR!

Post the screening on Saturday, netizens have been sharing videos of the audience cheering and dancing while watching the film on social media. Some even show them giving the SS Rajamouli a standing ovation for the masterpiece. On Sunday, Rajamouli took to Twitter and shared a video clip from the screening. He tweeted it writing, “Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. Thank you USA.”

Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. THANK YOU USA 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YH0hPL1q3H — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 1, 2022

Set in the 1920s pre-independent India, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Said to be made on a budget of around ₹300 crore, the film continues to earn massively at the box office.

