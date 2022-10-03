Avatar has created a new record at the box office with the re-release of James Cameron’s 2009 film. For the unversed, the movie is currently in the theatres with a remastered version. The reason behind this is the release of its much-awaited sequel, which will be coming out in December.

A lot is expected from the second part considering that the original film soared through the box office and stands as the highest-grossing movie of all time. However, with the re-release, its box office collection has gone up and now has made a new record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Box Office Mojo, Avatar has surpassed the $2.9 billion mark at the worldwide box office. This is the first time that a movie has ever made that much money. It includes $779 million domestically (North America) and another $2.126 billion overseas. This was possible because of the James Cameron directorial’s second-week collection.

The three-day weekend saw the film make millions. Now, the total collection through the re-release of Avatar stands at $58 million. All eyes are set on a $3 billion mark, which will be possible if the Zoe Saldana movie is able to churn in $100 million. While the 2009 movie is making noise at the box office, recently, an early domestic projection of The Way of Water came in.

As per that, the sequel won’t be able to make more than the original. Avatar 2 is expected to gross $650 million in the US, which is more than a hundred million less than what the first part made. It is also less than this year’s highest-grossing movie, Top Gun Maverick.

The fate of Avatar’s sequel will be decided after its release. Before it hits the theatres, you can watch the remastered re-release, which contains a teaser for The Way of Water.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Adele Cries Her Heart Out As She Meets Her Idol Gabrielle, Here’s All About It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram