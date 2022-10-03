Vikram Vedha may not be setting the box office on fire but for Saif Ali Khan, it is turning out to be a reasonable personal win as it has moved up the charts when it comes to his Top-10 weekends. Amongst his best openers, Vikram Vedha has in fact displaced Cocktail to move a spot up. His romcom with Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty had scored 36 crores over the weekend after opening at 11 crores. On the other hand, Vikram Vedha opened at 10.58 crores and has seen a better weekend with 37.59 crores* coming in.

Amongst his Top-3, while Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and Race 2 stay intact, what has to be noted is that Humshakals is still at the No. 3 spot. The 2014 release was much maligned on its arrival but interestingly it is still amongst the Top-3 best weekends for Saif Ali Khan after opening quite well at 12.50 crores. In its lifetime, the film had collected 65 crores and though it was termed as a flop by a large segment of the trade, a number like that in today’s time won’t be considered all that bad.

This is what the Top-10 Saif Ali Khan starrers look like when it comes to the first three-day numbers:

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 61.93 crores

Race 2 – 51.35 crores

Humshakals – 40.13 crores

Vikram Vedha – 36.94 crores

Cocktail – 36 crores

Phantom – 33.18 crores

Agent Vinod – 30 crores

Love Aaj Kal – 28 crores

Race – 22 crores

Rangoon – 18 crores

Eventually, Vikram Vedha would go past the lifetime of Humshakals and then would be competing again with Cocktail which had hung in well over a period of time and then collected 76 crores in its lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

