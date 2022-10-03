Vikram Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Starrer Has A Below Average Opening Weekend

It was a below average opening weekend for Vikram Vedha as the collections stayed much below the 50 crores mark, something that was the bare minimum expectation from the film. Hrithik Roshan’s War had taken an opening of 53.35 crores so it was expected that VV would do as much over the weekend at least. Of course every film is different and hence expectations were set accordingly for the Gayatri-Pushkar directed action drama. However, what happened was truly surprising as the weekend was far away from even Super 30 [50.76 crores].

The signs were there on Friday itself when collections didn’t jump during the evening and night shows. It was understandable if the opening few shows were below par but when reports start coming in and they are largely positive then a turnaround is evidenced before the close of day. Nothing like that happened for the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer, and post that when even Saturday didn’t grow much then the tell-tale signs were pretty much there. Only a miracle could have helped the film on Sunday but then that was just wishful thinking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With 13.85 crores coming on Sunday, the film is currently standing at just 36.94 crores. Now that’s just about passable since the film has been playing on a large count of screens and hence footfalls needed to be in conjunction with that. Since there isn’t much growth evidenced, it won’t really make sense to reduce the ticket rates over the weekdays since it would only end up being counterproductive for all stakeholders involved. The only hope is that on Wednesday, when Dussehra holiday falls, the film manages to have a double digit day again.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha: Do You Know? R Madhavan & Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘OG’ Film Had Earned Almost 5X Times The Budget At The Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram