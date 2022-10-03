Ponniyin Selvan 1 has surprised one and all with its box office numbers. No doubt the film had a good pre-release buzz, but the way it is performing at the ticket windows, it’s clear that there was a strong undercurrent for this magnum opus. It reaped the full benefits of the weekend by crossing 100 crores in just 3 days, all thanks to blockbuster Sunday collections.

Mani Ratnam’s latest release is proving the calculations wrong by performing really strongly at ticket windows. Upon its release on Friday, the film opened to highly mixed reviews in the Tamil market as well as across the country. But the real picture at the box office is totally different as the film has hit it out of the park by bringing in solid numbers today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened to a bumper figure of 36 crores nett (all languages) in India. In the past, we have seen a sharp decline in day 2 numbers, especially after a huge start and mixed reviews. But in the case of PS 1, numbers remained rock steady with 34 crores more coming in. With hardly any drop on Saturday, a humongous Sunday was on the cards and exactly the same thing has happened.

As per the early trends flowing, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned 37-39 crores today i.e. day 3. It’s huge and the overall grand total now stands at 107-109 crores nett (all languages). The film has successfully passed stage one and now all eyes are on Monday’s collection as it will decide the film’s fate at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Hindi Numbers Might End Up Below The Kashmir Files, Figures Of All Languages Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram