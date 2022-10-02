Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles has done really good business at the box office and is now among the all-time highest grossers for Bollywood. Recently, it crossed The Kashmir Files’ lifetime Indian total, but many doubt if the film is really the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era. So allow us to clear your confusion and give a breakdown of numbers for each specific language.

Yesterday, after the end of 22 days’ theatrical run, we reported the film’s collection to be 256.25 crores. As this Ayan Mukerji directorial is a Bollywood release, one can say that the film has surpassed The Kashmir Files’ lifetime of 252.50 crores to become the highest Bollywood grosser post-Covid. However, technically speaking, TKF is yet to be crossed.

Remember, Brahmastra is a pan-India release and arrived in as many as five Indian languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. So making its comparison with The Kashmir Files isn’t really fair as it becomes an ‘all languages collection vs Hindi collection’ scenario. If only Hindi numbers of Ranbir‘s film are taken into consideration, it is yet to go past TKF. And it feels that it might end its journey below the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.

Brahmastra’s total Indian box office collection stands at 256.25 crores nett (all languages). In Hindi, the film has made 236 crores in 22 days. The Telugu version has contributed 16 crores, while Tamil has contributed 4.20 crores. 0.03 crore and 0.02 have come from Kannada and Malayalam versions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

