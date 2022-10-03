While Brahmastra stays on the top by a distance and then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows, amongst the films that have seen an opening weekend in the range of 30-40 crores, Samrat Prithviraj stays on to be at the top. Though it was expected that Vikram Vedha would bridge this gap and go past at least the 40 crores mark, if not 50 crores, none of that happened as the film found itself way down the list amongst the Top-10 opening weekends of 2022.

The film saw an ordinary start and then stayed the same way right through the weekend with not much of a growth. The only solace it has it that the numbers are better than another action drama Shamshera and Bachchhan Paandey. Otherwise, it has stayed below even Samrat Prithviraj and that film too didn’t really have much of a collection to boast of.

Advertisement

This is how the opening weekend looks like for Bollywood releases of 2022:

Brahmastra (Hindi) – 111 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 55.96 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 39.40 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 39.12 crores

Vikram Vedha – 36.94 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 36.93 crores

Bachchhan Paandey – 36.17 crores

Shamshera – 31.75 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 27.96 crores

Advertisement

The Kashmir Files – 27.15 crores

This is also the time when The Kashmir Files had entered the list and then made its way amongst the top as it came closer to the end of first week. That film had collected 97.30 crores in the first week which is next only to Brahmastra. Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha still has a chance to play around in the middle since it has this big Dusshehra holiday coming up on Wednesday which would help its fortunes. That may just about help it push its way through amongst the top and find itself at the No. 3 spot by eventually going past Samrat Prithviraj [55.05 crores].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Avatar Re-Release Box Office (Worldwide): Creates A History By Becoming The 1st Movie To Cross $2.9 Billion!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram