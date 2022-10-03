Vikram Vedha Box Office: When Hrithik Roshan’s last film War hit the screens, it had scored a century in its first 3 days. In fact, another film of his which had released on Gandhi Jayanti, Bang Bang, had enjoyed a massive weekend as well with collections going past the 70 crores mark. Ditto for Krrish 3 which had breached the 70 crores milestone as well. Agneepath had scored a half-century as well and Super 30 had gained from strength to strength by starting relatively slower but eventually picking up the pace to hit a half-century.

However, Vikram Vedha hasn’t had similar luck, what with collections staying in the 30s and finding itself in the vicinity of Kaabil which had been released five years back and had also faced competition from Raees. That film had collected 38.87 crores over the weekend and now Vikram Vedha has collected 36.94 crores.

This is what the Top-10 Hrithik Roshan starrers look like when it comes to the first three day numbers:

War – 100.15 crores

Krrish 3 – 72.80 crores

Bang Bang – 71.72 crores

Agneepath – 67.50 crores

Super 30 – 50.76 crores

Kaabil – 38.87 crores

Vikram Vedha – 36.94 crores

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 28.25 crores

Kites – 28 crores

Dhoom: 2 – 17.41 crores

Before the release of the film, Hrithik Roshan would have certainly aimed for Vikram Vedha to be amongst his Top-5 openers at least by going past Super 30 score. However, that hasn’t quite happened and moreover, the distance is also large between the two films.

The situation would remain pretty much the same by the close of the week as well because Super 30 had gone on to collect 75.85 crores by the close of its first week as it was buoyed by very good word of mouth. In the case of Vikram Vedha, Dussehra holiday will help to an extent but that’s about it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

