Malaika Arora is currently in a very happy relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo is rumoured to tie the knot soon and fans can’t wait to witness that special day. But many often wonder about the equation she shared with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan as they co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. Scroll below for all she has to say.

As most know, Arbaaz and Malaika met during a coffee ad shoot and they ‘brewed’ romance. The couple got married in 1998 but cited compatibility issues after almost 18 years of marriage. They got officially divorced in 2017 and while Malla has custody of her son, Khan has visitation rights. They were even recently seen at the airport together along with their Arhaan.

Malaika Arora in a conversation with Masala Magazine has opened up about how her life has changed post divorce. She confesses to being much happier and even revealed her equation with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. “I think I made my choice and I put myself first. And I think by doing that, I am a much better person today. I have a better relationship with my son; he sees that I am much happier. I have a much better relationship with my ex-husband,” she began.

Malaika Arora continued, “I’m happy I made these decisions and I stood up for myself. So, for women out there, don’t be scared. Don’t be afraid to follow your heart. Yes, you will ruffle feathers but life is not easy. You can’t make everyone happy”

Well, all’s well that ends well and Malaika seems to be really happy!

On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan has moved on in his life as well and has been dating Giorgia Andriani for almost 4 years.

