Just like Kollywood, things in 2023 have started on a good note for Tollywood too. Yes, we’re talking about the box office clash between Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy that happened during Sankranti. Both the films did well at ticket windows and thankfully we saw no washouts during the festive season. Now, here’s an update on their worldwide collection!

Both the films, starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja on one side and Nandamuri Balakrishna on the other side locked horns during Sankranti. Balayya’s film released on 12th January and had a fantastic opening. On the next day, Megastar’s film arrived and things were drastically changed. Ever since Balayya’s action drama failed to dominate the ticket windows in a clash.

As per the latest update, Waltair Veerayya has earned an impressive 220.98 crores gross so far at the worldwide box office. Out of it, 189.98 crores gross is from India (161 crores nett), while another 31 crores gross are from overseas market. It’s a much-needed success for Chiranjeevi after back-to-back flops with Acharya and Godfather.

Speaking about Veera Simha Reddy, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has earned a decent total of 133.82 crores gross. It includes 116.82 crores from India (99 crores nett) and 17 crores gross from overseas.

Unlike last year, 2023 has started on a good note for the Telugu industry as both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy have turned out to be good affairs at the box office. They have joined the league of Varisu, Thunivu and now Pathaan, to give a boost to the Indian box office.

