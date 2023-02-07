Pathaan Box Office Day 14 Morning Occupancy: The sun is shining with utmost blessing for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s film. The film has completed its run of two weeks at the ticket windows but refuses to stop. Today marks yet another good day and below are all the details you need to know.

It was just today morning we informed to you about how Shah Rukh Khan led film has turned out to be the highest Indian grosser at the UK and New Zealand box office. Biggies like Padmaavat, Dangal, Housefull 4, My Name Is Khan amongst others have been surpassed just within this small time frame and the difference in collections would be noticeable by the time this action spectacle concludes its lifetime run.

As for the Indian box office, Pathaan has made collections of 429.90 crores till the completion of its second weekend. The film witnessed a routine drop on Monday and witnessed bookings in a range similar to its second Friday. And the streak of strong momentum continues as Shah Rukh Khan led film has maintained its pace and is registering morning occupancy in the range of 8-9% on day 14.

The evening and night shows will witness a good spot bookings and that will further add to the collections for the day. Such numbers give a lot of hope that Pathaan has all the chances to be the biggest Bollywood affair in history. The 500 crore club shall be achieved by the end of the weekend and the lifetime is expected to surpass all previous records.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

