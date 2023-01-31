The result of Tollywood’s clash between Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy has already been out and it’s the pair of Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja that has scored a clear win over Nandamuri Balakrishna. In the latest box office development, Chiru’s latest release has gone well past the 200 crore mark globally. Keep reading to know more!

After the underwhelming performances of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Acharya and Godfather, the Megastar is back in form and that too in a clash. He had a strong competitor in the form of Balayya, who is in great form after Akhanda’s success. Despite this, the veteran has managed to shine with a 200 crore grosser to his name.

As per the latest box office update, Waltair Veerayya has completed a theatrical run of 18 days and it has amassed 157.50 crores nett in India. In gross, it equals 185.85 crores. Combining 29 crores from overseas, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 215.85 crores gross. It’s really a huge relief for Chiranjeevi after back-to-back failures!

Coming to Veera Simha Reddy, the film was released a day earlier of Waltair Veerayya and has completed 19 days in theatres. So far, in India, it has earned 96.45 crores nett, which equals 113.81 crores gross. In international circuits, a total of 16 crores has been accumulated so far, taking the worldwide total to 129.81 crores gross.

Even though Veera Simha Reddy has slowed down a lot, it has a chance of somehow hitting that 100 crore mark in Indian nett collections. If that happens, it would be a huge feat for Nandamuri Balakrishna. Speaking about Waltair Veerayya, it’s already a good commercial success at the box office.

