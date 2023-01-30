Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days! Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ day in its 5th day, as it registered 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – 58.50, All Dubbed versions – 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to 70 crore. The overseas gross on day 5 is at 42 crore ($5.13 million), taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to 112 crore gross. In 5 days, Pathaan has recorded $25.42 million (207.2 crore) in the overseas territories alone!

Pathaan also crossed the 250 crore nett mark in India in just five days with 280 crore nett up on the board already! It is the fastest Hindi film to enter the 250 crore club in just 5 days! Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to register four 50 crore+ days and that too within just 5 days since its release! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “At YRF, we are proud that Pathaan is entertaining people across the globe, pulling people to the theatres and giving them an experience of a lifetime! The YRF Spy Universe films have also registered blockbusters every single time. So, the stakes were high with Pathaan and we are thrilled to have delivered a film that has not only extended this feat of delivering hits but has also registered countless new records in the process. This is one for the ages for YRF and for the Indian film industry and we couldn’t be more humbled.”

Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Here are the 17 new records set by YRF’s Pathaan after the 5-day extended weekend for Republic Day:

Highest Grossing Opening Weekend in the History of Hindi Cinema. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier Twice. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 60 Cr NBOC Barrier Twice. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 70 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 2. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier on A Non-Holiday. Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 100 Cr NBOC. Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 200 Cr NBOC. Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 250 Cr NBOC. Widest Hindi Release of All Time in India. YRF is The Only Film Studio in India to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier with A Hindi Film 6 Times Since 2018. 3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set an Opening Day Record After “EK THA TIGER” & “WAR”. Highest Grossing Weekend for Shah Rukh Khan. Highest Grossing Weekend for Deepika Padukone. Highest Grossing Weekend for John Abraham. Highest Grossing Weekend for Siddharth Anand. Highest Grossing Weekend for Yash Raj Films. Highest Grossing Weekend for The YRF Spy Universe.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking: It’s Higher Than Opening Day Of Drishyam 2 & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Is Set For A Humongous Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News