Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan has caused destruction at the box office. In India, the film has already written the history for Hindi films while in overseas too, it is nothing short of a rampage. Yes, the 200 crore mark has already been crossed in the overseas market and on the worldwide front, the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh’s own Chennai Express and Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War have been surpassed!

Released on 25th January, the Siddharth Anand directorial enjoyed the full benefit of the extended opening weekend. On the opening day, the film had an unprecedented start along with strong word-of-mouth. Post that, we are in endgames and we’re witnessing the box office history. For the unversed, in the first 4 days, an average of 100 crores each day has been maintained.

As per the latest box office update, Pathaan has earned a massive total of 271 crores nett (Hindi version only) in the first 5 days in India. In gross, it equals 319.78 crores gross. In overseas, the film has crossed 200 crores already and now stands at 207 crores gross. If combined, the worldwide collection stands at a whopping 526.78 crores gross (inclusive of all languages- 542 crores gross).

With this total, Pathaan has surpassed the lifetime of Chennai Express (422 crores gross) and War (Hindi- 449.52 crores gross, overall- 466.54 crores gross). Sanju (541.76 crores gross) and Dhoom 3 (558 crores gross) will be crossed today. Padmaavat and Tiger Zinda Hai too are in line. To know more, visit ‘Worldwide 200 Crores+’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

