2023 is all set to start with a bang with box office clashes already scheduled in the month of January. In Tollywood, all eyes are set on Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Both films are carrying a good pre-release buzz in the market. However, it’s the megastar who’s having an edge over Balayya as of now. Keep reading to know more.

Chiru is witnessing a dry phase in his career as he has given three consecutive non-performers at the box office. His Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Acharya and Godfather failed to live up to their expectations. As a result, many have already started writing him off the game. In reality, the veteran is still dominating in the pre-release battle.

Balakrishna is riding on the success of his Akhanda. Despite that, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya has managed to get a much bigger price than Balayya’s Veera Simha Reddy in the Rayalaseema region. As per the report on TrackTollywood.com, Chiru’s film has been offered 16 crores, while Balayya’s film has bagged 12 crores. Interestingly, the region is the strongest zone of Balayya.

In the past, Chiranjeevi has delivered big successes here, and it seems that buyers have complete faith in his Waltair Veerayya.

Meanwhile, the makers of Waltair Veerayya recently shot a superb dance number featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja together. Sources close to the film unit say that the number has been shot on a huge set erected for the purpose. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who has scored the music for the movie, has come up with a mass dance number that will be high on energy.

Sources say that Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, both of who are known to be great dancers, look graceful and elegant in number, which has been choreographed by Sekhar master.

