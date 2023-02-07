Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it had a fantastic hold on second Monday! The film is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office and has now collected about 850 crore gross worldwide!

Pathaan, on its 13th day (second Monday), was rock steady with reduced ticket prices. The footfall on Monday was the same as second Friday, which is a very good sign for this all-time blockbuster. It collected 8.55 crore nett in India (Hindi – 8.25 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.30 crore).

In 13 days, Pathaan has recorded $39.41 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at 438.45 crore (Hindi – 422.75 crore, Dubbed – 15.70 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 849 crore (India gross: 525.80 crore, overseas : 323.20 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is apart of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

