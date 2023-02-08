Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is refusing to slow down at the Indian box office even after the ticket prices have been slashed. In the latest development, the film is showing a stronghold once again with impressive advance booking numbers for day 15 and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action extravaganza has performed much beyond expectations and has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it started its theatrical journey. After surpassing every Hindi film in terms of pre-sales, the film continues to show its dominance at ticket windows, suggesting another good weekday on the cards.

As per the trade update, Pathaan has accumulated 2.32 crores gross from advance booking for day 15, which is really an impressive number as it’s better than the opening of biggies like Raksha Bandhan released in 2022. It includes a sale of 1.59 lakh tickets. So, one thing is assured that the film will witness just a minimal drop and show steady collections. Such a trend has kept it alive in a mission to beat Baahubali 2’s 511.30 crores (Hindi).

Meanwhile, continuing its powerhouse run at the worldwide box office, Pathaan has topped the global box office century mark (that is, in million dollars), getting there in just 12 days. And now with its earnings going up to $103.6 million through Monday, it is the first Bollywood movie to reach the $100 million milestone without a China release.

The split sits at 526 crores gross ($64.2 million) in India and $39.4 million from overseas markets through Monday.

