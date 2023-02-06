Pathaan Is A Three Hero Film As "Deepika Padukone Is A Massive Massive Star" Along With Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham Says Director Siddharth Anand

Deepika Padukone has ruled the film industry for over a decade and by the looks of it will continue to rule going by the string of successes and the constant and ever-growing love from audiences that she continues to amass.

As Pathaan snowballs into a historic blockbuster with every passing day, fans can’t seem to get enough of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang‘, her action, her moves, her edgy looks and her solid performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The superstar and Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone had audiences go crazy every time she was on screen in ‘Pathaan’ and the film’s director Siddharth Anand believes that she is a ‘complete’ Hindi film heroine, one no less than a hero and that amplifies her stardom threefold.

All praise for Pathaan’s leading lady said Siddharth Anand, “Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star – You realize when you work with her what her fans’ expectations are. She’s like a hero. She’s akin to a three hero film. Shahrukh ,John and Deepika it was a three hero film. So you have the pressure of mounting and satisfying those fans of hers and she’s so effortless. She’s so full of grace. She’s brilliant to work with. You always want to see her on set. She’s so effortless on screen whether it’s her action, her emotions, when she dances – She’s a complete Hindi film heroine.”

What are your thoughts on Pathaan director praising Deepika Padukone? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar & Others Called ‘Deshdrohi’ For Walking On World Map With Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Netizens Say “Had Any Of The Khans Rubbed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News