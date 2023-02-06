Pathaan Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan led actioner has been breaking records since the opening day. The film, which was released on January 25, just completed its second weekend in theatres and already crossed the 400 crore mark at the ticket windows.

Siddharth Anand’s film weekend collection has been amazing. Last Saturday, the film scored 23.25 crores and earned Rs 28.50 crores on Sunday. This is truly excellent as it yet again demonstrates loud and clear that the action thriller has been loved by the audiences and it’s not just the first day, first weekend, or a first-week show but a lot beyond that.

So far, Pathaan has earned 429.90 crores. As early trends come in, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is likely to earn around Rs 10-12 crore on day 13. This is due to the Monday curse the collection saw a slight dip. Nevertheless, the film is still earning in double digits even in the second week of the release.

This means Siddharth Anand directorial’s grand total would be around Rs 4.39.90–441.90 crores thereby surpassing the entire lifetime of Dangal. There are 11 more days until Shehzada arrives on February 17th, and that is a large open playground where it can continue to earn money. In fact, the film now has the maximum footfall and is now aiming to cross the lifetime collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which is recorded at 500 crores in India. Pathaan would be aiming to go past that and then earn a few more than that as well, which is amazing.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and set in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone’s character to combat a terror threat posed by agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

