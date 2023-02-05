It has happened. After a wait of over 6 years, Bollywood finally has its highest-grosser ever. Dangal was the last to set that record when it netted 387.38 crores on its December 2016 release. Ever since then, the closest a film could come to that was Sanju [2018] but it too fell short at 342.53 crores. War was the next best at 318 crores but that’s about it.

In the middle of this all, south dubbed releases Baahubali – The Conclusion [511 crores] and KGF – Chapter 2 [434.70 crores] came and started setting new records, hence making Bollywood wonder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, it has taken time but then the new record for Bollywood has been scored with style. In a matter of just 11 days, Pathaan has ended up going past the entire lifetime of Dangal. On Saturday, the film scored 23.25 crores and in the process has also entered the 400 Crore Club as its overall total stands at 401.40 crores. This is a humungous feat indeed as unlike Dangal which still had a holiday season to boast of, what with its release during Christmas to New Year time period, Pathaan just had a Republic Day falling during its extended weekend with rest being regular working days.

The good part is that on Saturday the film has shown a good jump which further sets the film up for a very good Sunday. At least 28-29 crores more will come in today and that will help it go past the 430 crores mark. The next big target for the film now is 500 crore Club. Less than 100 crores need to be scored for that and that should happen in a jiffy for this mega-blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Torture Sequence Isn’t Included In The Film, To Be Directly Released On YouTube?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News