Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan has entered into its second week after enjoying the historic collection during the extended opening week at the Indian box office. The film managed to go past 300 crores in a week itself and now, we’re all set for a blast from today onwards as the weekend mode is very much on. Let’s check out how’s the trend on day 10 in terms of advance booking!

After the sensational response till Sunday, the film was anyways going to slow down in advance booking during weekdays. But surprisingly, the response was still beyond expectations and the reported trade figures were simply brilliant. Now, for today too, the response is really good. In fact, it’s much better than the opening day of several Bollywood biggies that were released last year.

As per the trade report, Pathaan sold tickets worth 3 crores gross in advance booking for day 10 i.e. second Friday. It’s an impressive number and the rest of the job would be done by spot bookings in metros and mass centres. It’s much better than the opening day advance booking of Raksha Bandhan (2 crores) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2.80 crores).

Meanwhile, the Siddharth Anand directorial minted 667 crores gross worldwide in just 8 days. Pathaan, which released on January 25, on its 8th day, registered 18.25 crores nett in India (Hindi – 17.50 crores, Tamil and Telugu – 0.75 crore). In 8 days, it recorded $30.60 million (250 crores) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stood at 348.50 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

